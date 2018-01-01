PRE-ICO SALE IS LIVE

TOKEN SALE!
DON'T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN
HOWEYCOINS TRAVEL NETWORK NOW!

Combining the two most growth-oriented segments of the digital economy – blockchain technology and travel, HoweyCoin is the newest and only coin offering that captures the magic of coin trading profits AND the excitement and guaranteed returns of the travel industry. HoweyCoins will partner with all segments of the travel industry (air, hotel, car rental, and luxury segments), earning coins you can trade for profit instead of points. Massive potential upside benefits like:

WHITEPAPER

WHITEPAPER

See our White Paper for additional details and technological specifications.


INVESTMENT LADDER

Investors can purchase HoweyCoins with any major credit card, widely-circulated coin, or with TravExcoins, our exclusive e-commerce partner in the travel and luxury goods investment area. Investment Discounting Ladder:


HoweyCoins platform stands as one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms ever built. Recent market surveys expect the luxury travel industry to set a world-record high of over $1.5 trillion this year. The vast majority of these business and vacation transactions require processing, centralized currency and, most importantly, nickel and dime fees that add up to literally billions. HoweyCoins utilize the latest crypto-technology to allow travelers to purchase all segments without these limitations, allowing HoweyCoin users to buy, sell, and trade in a frictionless environment – where they use HoweyCoins to purchase travel OR as a government-backed, freely tradable investment – or both!

PLATINUM

Invest by June 1 to receive a DOUBLE
25% discount

GOLD

Invest by June 15 to receive a SINGLE
25% discount

SILVER

Invest by June 30 to receive a DOUBLE
12.5% discount

BRONZE

Invest by July 1 to receive a SINGLE
5% discount

MEET THE TEAM

TESTIMONIALS

We anticipate OVER 1% daily returns, with DOUBLE 2% returns on Tier 1 investors in pre-ICO stage secured purchases. The average registered coin return over a two month period in 2017 was an amazing 72%. Based on market conditions, including record-setting prospects in both the digital asset and travel industries, we expect surpassing that BEFORE the Tier 2 offering closes.


HODL! We also forecast a minimum growth rate of between 7% to 15% annualized, making HoweyCoins attractive for long-term investment. In addition, HoweyCoins can serve as a GUARANTEED hedge against inflation and market loss.





CHECK OUT THESE MESSAGES FROM OUR CELEBRITY PROMOTERS

STAY TUNED

Once in, we will provide expert timing advice to make sure tier 1 and limited offer tier 2 participants maximize immediate gains with a pre-planned pump to occur shortly after the pre-ico phase ends. Our past two pumps have doubled value for the period immediately after the pump for returns of over 225%.


